McDaniels tallied 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 122-104 preseason win over the Knicks.

McDaniels was sharp from beyond the arc, knocking down all but one of his attempts from downtown. The forward has converted four triples in back-to-back appearances, with Monday marking his first time eclipsing the 20-point mark in preseason play. McDaniels is coming off a strong 2025-26 regular season in which he averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks across 73 games. The 26-year-old could see a slight uptick in usage this year with Julius Randle traded to the Nets.