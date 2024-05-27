McDaniels contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), one rebound and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 loss to Dallas in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

McDaniels hasn't been getting enough offensive touches compared to how good he's been in the series, as the Timberwolves continue to rely on the struggling duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. At the same time, McDaniels has scored 15 or more points in two of three games in the series. He's shooting 55.2 percent from the field in the three losses against Dallas, and it wouldn't be shocking if he gets more touches on offense in Game 4 on Tuesday.