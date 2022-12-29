McDaniels totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Pelicans.

McDaniels knocked down 66.7 percent of his field goals and turned in his best scoring performance since Nov. 9 against the Suns. He led his team with nine points in the fourth quarter by shooting 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and he also added three rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes of action.