McDaniels amassed 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-101 victory over the Clippers.

McDaniels seems to have the Clippers' number. After dropping an 18/4/3 line on them back in January, he came to Crypto.com Arena and put up another excellent number. McDaniels' February results fell a bit short of expectations, however. Over 11 games, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.