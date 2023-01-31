McDaniels exited Monday's contest against the Kings early and went to the locker room, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The extent of the forward's injury is unknown at this time. If McDaniels is ultimately forced time miss time, the likes of Taurean Prince, Naz Reid and Austin Rivers figure to receive more playing time.
