McDaniels won't return to Sunday's game against the Bucks due to left hip pain.

McDaniels logged just nine minutes before leaving the game for good, finishing scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one assist and one rebound. In his absence, the Timberwolves will likely lean more on Naz Reid, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland to fill minutes alongside their starters. McDaniels can be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.