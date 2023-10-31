McDaniels is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a left calf strain.
McDaniels is expected to play in his second straight game after missing the first two contests of the season with a calf injury. While McDaniels played only 24 minutes in his season debut, he will likely see his playing time ramp up over his next couple of outings.
