McDaniels amassed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-106 loss to the Spurs.
After scoring is double figures in each of his first three appearances, McDaniels struggled to find an offensive rhythm Monday. The third-year forward is known for his defensive prowess, so his strong offensive start to the season was certainly encouraging. However, his offensive production will likely be sporadic during the 2022-23 campaign. Across four appearances (all starts), McDaniels has posted 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.
