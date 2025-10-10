Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fails to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (ankle) didn't return to Thursday's 100-95 preseason loss to the Knicks. He finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes.
McDaniels suffered a left ankle injury during the third quarter, and the team didn't feel the need to send him back out there considering the game was an exhibition. Minnesota has yet to provide another update on the severity of McDaniels' injury.
