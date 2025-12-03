Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Fills box score in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels amassed 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime win over the Pelicans.
McDaniels chipped in a full stat line amid a hard-fought road victory in New Orleans. The forearm has been excellent in nine-category leagues for his efficiency and low rate of turnovers, having averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20 games this season while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.
