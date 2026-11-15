McDaniels delivered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes in Saturday's 117-106 loss to the Bulls.

McDaniels was one of Minnesota's few efficient offensive performers, and his six assists were particularly encouraging for a forward who typically contributes more through scoring and defense. He has now scored 16 and 18 points in his last two outings, respectively, while continuing to see substantial minutes. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined, McDaniels has additional opportunities to contribute offensively, although his defensive versatility remains the foundation of his fantasy value.