McDaniels produced eight points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 103-96 victory over the Lakers in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels was a bight spot for the Timberwolves throughout the first four games of the series, but he fell short of his usual production in the series-clinching win. The overarching issue was early foul trouble that sent McDaniels to the bench, eventually fouling out in the fourth quarter. Despite the poor result, McDaniels averaged 17.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals during the first round.