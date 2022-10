The Timberwolves exercised McDaniels' fourth-year rookie option for 2023-24.

McDaniels will become a restricted free agent after the 2023-24 season. McDaniels has earned the Timberwolves' starting small forward role after averaging 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals in 25.8 minutes over 70 games last season. The third-year forward has already become the team's best perimeter defender.