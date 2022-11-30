McDaniels (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash with the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

McDaniels was listed as questionable leading up to the contest, so his game-time status isn't surprising. However, official word on his status isn't likely to surface before the earliest lineup lock and likely won't come until the Timberwolves take the floor for warmups.