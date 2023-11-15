McDaniels was ejected from Tuesday's game versus the Warriors with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter for fighting with Klay Thompson, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He missed his only field-goal attempt and recorded no other statistics during his time on the court.

McDaniels and Thompson were assessed two technical fouls and were tossed from the contest after the two began tussling when they became tangled up with one another on a long rebound. Multiple players ran toward McDaniels and Thompson when they began fighting, with Draymond Green also getting ejected after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The NBA will presumably review the incident before doling out any potential punishment, so McDaniels' fantasy managers in leagues with daily lineup moves will want to keep tabs on his status heading into the Timberwolves' next game Wednesday in Phoenix.