McDaniels logged 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 victory over Denver in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels didn't have the most productive box score during Saturday's win, but he certainly made his presence felt with his layup in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, drawing the ire of Nikola Jokic that resulted in a scuffle between both teams. It's unclear whether there will be any disciplinary action for Game 5 on Monday for the parties involved, but the Timberwolves can't afford to lose any more players for the rest of the playoffs, as they'll be without Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) going forward. McDaniels has averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 36.0 minutes per game through the first four games of the series.