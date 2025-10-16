Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Getting green light Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (ankle) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McDaniels took a seat for Monday's preseason clash due to a minor ankle injury, but he's feeling strong enough to suit up Thursday. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the team keep a close eye on his minutes given the contest is an exhibition.
