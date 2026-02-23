McDaniels logged 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 135-108 loss to the 76ers.

McDaniels is known for his defense, but his offensive game is also growing. The sixth-year man is averaging the most points per game of his career so far (14.9). He failed to connect from three against Philadelphia but is still shooting 44.0 percent from deep this year.