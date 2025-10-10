Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Heading to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
McDaniels went to the locker room during the third quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks due to an apparent left ankle injury, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
McDaniels was slow to get off the court after taking a tumble, and he was spotted making his way to the locker room shortly after. He can be considered questionable to return until the team has more information on the severity of his injury.
