McDaniels moved past his hand injury over the summer and should be healthy ahead of training camp, Alec Ausmus of KSTP reports.

McDaniels suffered a fractured hand while punching a wall in the tunnel during the Timberwolves' regular-season finale last year and was forced to miss the playoffs. However, he indicated in mid-June that he's good to go and learned a lot about himself during the offseason. McDaniels is a candidate for a contract extension before the start of the 2023-24 season after taking a step forward last year, averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.6 minutes per game over 79 appearances.