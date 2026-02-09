McDaniels notched two points (1-4 FG), two rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to the Clippers.

McDaniels has been remarkably quiet in two straight appearances, as he's totaled eight points, three rebounds and two assists in 50 minutes in back-to-back losses for Minnesota. Sunday also marked just the second time the sharpshooter has failed to attempt a shot from beyond the arc. McDaniels has been one of the league's hottest shooters from distance so far this season, so it seems only a matter of time before he gets back on track.