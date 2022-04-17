McDaniels totaled 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 130-117 victory over the Grizzlies.

The second-year forward came through in his first career playoff game, posting his best scoring total off the bench since late February. McDaniels scored a total of 24 points in his prior four games, however, and the 21-year-old remains an erratic contributor in a secondary role for Minnesota.