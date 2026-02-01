McDaniels totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 victory over the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old forward delivered at least 20 points for a second straight game, the first time since early November he's done that in consecutive contests. McDaniels has drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and seven of the last 10, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.2 blocks over that latter stretch while shooting a dazzling 56.1 percent from beyond the arc.