Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Hits for 20 in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels totaled 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 victory over the Grizzlies.
The 25-year-old forward delivered at least 20 points for a second straight game, the first time since early November he's done that in consecutive contests. McDaniels has drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games and seven of the last 10, averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.2 blocks over that latter stretch while shooting a dazzling 56.1 percent from beyond the arc.
