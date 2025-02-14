McDaniels accumulated 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 victory over the Thunder.

The fifth-year forward has found an extra level of consistency in February. McDaniels has scored in double digits in eight straight games to begin the month, averaging 17.5 points, 7.8 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. His surge in productivity has come while Julius Randle (groin) has been sidelined, and McDaniels will likely see his usage and shot volume decline significantly once Randle is cleared to return.