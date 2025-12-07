McDaniels ended with a team-high 27 points (10-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Clippers.

It was McDaniels' best scoring effort since Oct. 29, when he dropped a season-high 30 on the Lakers. The 25-year-old forward also made his usual impact on the defensive end, recording at least one steal and one block for the sixth time in his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.5 threes and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent (15-for-33).