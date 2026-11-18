McDaniels finished with 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 106-105 win over the Trail Blazers.

McDaniels delivered the game-winner, converting a running layup off a feed from Ayo Dosunmu with 2.6 seconds left. He finished second on the team in scoring behind Dosunmu's 30 points. The forward has been one of the Timberwolves' most efficient scorers all season, and he's taken on a bigger offensive role with Anthony Edwards (knee) out.