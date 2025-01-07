McDaniels ended with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Clippers.

For the fourth time this season, McDaniels knocked down at least three triples. While this was a decent showing, McDaniels has been a little underwhelming in recent outings -- over his last 10 games, he's barely been a top-150 player in nine-category formats with averages of 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.