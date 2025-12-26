McDaniels amassed 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 40 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

McDaniels was efficient from the field Thursday, standing out for his best scoring production in his last four matchups. The 25-year-old logged 40 minutes on the court immediately after recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to miss one game. He may now continue to feature, leaving Mike Conley back on the second unit for future contests.