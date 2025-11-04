McDaniels notched 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-109 victory over Brooklyn.

McDaniels was feeling it on the offensive end of the court, missing only a few shots all night while also making an impact defensively. He got off to a slow start to the new campaign, averaging 13.0 points over his first three appearances, but he continues to pick up opportunities in the absence of Anthony Edwards (hamstring). McDaniels has put up 22.8 points in his last four games.