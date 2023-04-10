Minnesota announced Monday that McDaniels fractured his third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand, has been placed in a cast and will be out indefinitely.

McDaniels punched a wall in the Timberwolves tunnel on the way to the locker room at halftime of Sunday's win over the Pelicans and was almost immediately ruled out for the contest. The third-year forward has been an integral part of Minnesota's starting unit this season, posting 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.9 steals-plus-blocks in 30.6 minutes across 79 appearances (all starts). Rudy Gobert (suspension) and Naz Reid (wrist) will also miss the team's Play-In matchup versus the Lakers on Tuesday, so Taurean Prince and Kyle Anderson will presumably play major roles in the frontcourt.