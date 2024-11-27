McDaniels totaled nine points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 overtime loss to the Rockets.

McDaniels shot just 25 percent from the floor, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. Outside of a few scoring outbursts, it's been a quiet season for McDaniels, who is averaging 10.8 points per game to go with 1.2 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks. Despite the subpar production, McDaniels is locked in as a starter and should continue to find himself in a position to contribute on both ends of the floor.