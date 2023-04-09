McDaniels won't return to Sunday's contest against the Pelicans due to a right hand injury.
McDaniels was caught on camera punching a wall in the tunnel en route to the Timberwolves' locker room, so it appears that's where he sustained the injury. The Wolves have ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's game, and his status will be worth monitoring very closely ahead of the Play-In Tournament.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Sneaky two-way effort Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Bounces back with 20 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Pops for 25 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Scores career-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Provides solid offensive game•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Excels against Clippers once again•