McDaniels produced two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 133-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McDaniels was nowhere to be seen in the loss, putting forth his worst performance of the season. Despite the consistent minutes, it's been rough going of late for McDaniels, sitting outside the top 175 over the past two weeks. While he does remain a viable commodity across standard formats, his lack of multi-category appeal does mean he is better suited to specific team builds.