Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Larger role incoming?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

McDaniels appears positioned for an even larger role after Minnesota acquired Lamelo Ball while retaining its defensive core, according to Cholo Magsino of Yahoo Sports.

The versatile forward was reportedly considered off limits in trade discussions and remains one of the organization's foundational pieces alongside Edwards. Ball's playmaking ability could create more scoring opportunities for McDaniels, particularly as a cutter and transition threat. His defensive responsibilities should remain substantial.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!