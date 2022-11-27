McDaniels is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Golden State due to an illness.
McDaniels was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness. If he misses his first game of the season, Kyle Anderson, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid would be candidates for increased roles against the Warriors.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Scores season low in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Efficient offensively in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Poor shooting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Stays hot•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Best game of season Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Decline in production continues•