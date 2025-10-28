McDaniels finished with a team-high 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to Denver.

It's the first time in four games this season that McDaniels has supplied 20-plus points, but he's remained a force on the defensive end with 10 total blocks. The 25-year-old forward emerged as an all-around fantasy asset in 2024-25, and he's averaging 16.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.5 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.0 assists in the early part of the current campaign.