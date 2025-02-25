McDaniels racked up a team-high 27 points (9-16 FG, 9-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 131-128 overtime win over Oklahoma City.

The Timberwolves were down by 22 points heading into the fourth quarter, but McDaniels helped fuel a massive comeback that he capped by scoring five straight points inside the final minute of regulation to force OT. The double-double was his seventh of the season, but four of them have come in February as he's taken full advantage of the absence of Julius Randle (groin), including one in each end of a back-to-back set against the Thunder. Through 11 games in February, McDaniels is averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.