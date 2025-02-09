McDaniels notched 30 points (12-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over Portland.

The 24-year-old forward posted a game- and season-high mark in points, leading the Timberwolves to a win without Anthony Edwards (hip) and Julius Randle (thigh). McDaniels also posted his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with the second-highest mark in boards behind Rudy Gobert (11 rebounds). McDaniels has been much improved on the offensive end of late, averaging 19.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across 36.2 minutes per contest in his last five outings.