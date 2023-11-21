Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that McDaniels (ankle) is "certainly not going to be a day-to-day" situation and will "probably be [out] a week or so, Joe Nelson of Sports Illustrated reports.

Finch added that McDaniels still needs to go through further testing Tuesday, but it sounds like he'll miss at least a few games. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started the second half of Monday's win over the Knicks in McDaniels' stead and finished with 33 minutes, but Troy Brown and Naz Reid are also candidates for increased roles until McDaniels is cleared to return.