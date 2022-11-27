McDaniels (illness) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors, but head coach Chris Finch said he doesn't expect McDaniels to play, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

The Timberwolves will likely wait and see what McDaniels is able to do in pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff before making a call on his status, but the third-year forward looks to be trending toward his first absence of the 2022-23 season. If McDaniels is sidelined, Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers would be the main candidates to absorb most of his vacated minutes.