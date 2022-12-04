McDaniels (illness) started at power forward and finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one steal and one block across 18 minutes in Saturday's 135-128 loss to the Thunder.

Back in action after a three-game absence due to the illness, McDaniels reclaimed a spot in the starting five. After typically being deployed as the Wolverines' top small forward, McDaniels moved up to power forward in place of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), who is expected to be sidelined for at least the next month. Though he didn't see a notable spike in production in his first game sans Towns, McDaniels' low minutes Saturday were mostly the result of foul trouble. He should see his playing time pick up while Towns is out of the lineup.