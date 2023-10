McDaniels (calf) was limited to individual drills Sunday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels is currently sidelined due to left calf soreness. He was expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Opening Night, but it looks like he's trending toward being doubtful for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Toronto. If McDaniels is out, Kyle Anderson would presumably slide into the starting lineup, but Troy Brown, Naz Reid and potentially Leonard Miller could see increased playing time as well.