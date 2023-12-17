McDaniels is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a sacral contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McDaniels left Saturday's game against the Pacers after just 18 minutes due to the injury. If McDaniels is sidelined, Kyle Anderson, Troy Brown and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Will not return Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Available against Dallas•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Iffy against Dallas•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Reaches double figures in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Active but not starting•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Listed as questionable•