Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Locked in from downtown
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels contributed 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 31 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 win over the Thunder.
McDaniels impressed from beyond the arc Thursday, where he scored 15 of his 21 points. He's been incredibly successful when given opportunities from deep, hitting at a clip of 44.0 percent over 47 games so far this season.
