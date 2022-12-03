McDaniels isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder.

McDaniels returned to practice Friday and appears set to play Saturday following a three-game absence due to an illness. The third-year forward has started all 19 of his appearances this season and is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.