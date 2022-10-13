McDaniels has not been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Darren Wolfson of SKORNorth.com reports.
McDaniels is not the "J-Mac" referenced in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's comment about who is not playing Wednesday. Instead, Jordan McLaughlin is the player who has been ruled out Wednesday.
