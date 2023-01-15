McDaniels finished Saturday's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four steals, two rebounds and one block in 28 minutes.

The Timberwolves took advantage of a sloppy Cavaliers squad that committed 18 turnovers on the night, with all of McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Jaylen Nowell coming away with multiple steals. McDaniels didn't supplement his defensive production with much on the offensive end, but he had averaged a respectable 13.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers per game on 55.6 percent shooting from the field over his previous four outings.