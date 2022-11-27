McDaniels (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Warriors.
McDaniels was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness and was initially listed as questionable, but coach Chris Finch said he didn't expect the forward to play. Kyle Anderson and Austin Rivers are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of McDaniels' first absence of the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Likely to sit Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Scores season low in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Efficient offensively in win•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Poor shooting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Stays hot•