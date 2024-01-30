McDaniels contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 107-101 win over Oklahoma City.

McDaniels is averaging 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 50.4 percent shooting across his last 15 games. He fell in line with those averages Monday, while also playing critical defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams (ankle) -- who grade as two of the most efficient scorers in the league this season.