McDaniels won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to left knee injury maintenance.

McDaniels scored 18 and 16 points in the games against the Magic and Rockets on Wednesday and Friday, respectively, but the veteran forward won't suit up for the regular-season finale. The Timberwolves will rest several of their regular rotation members, including McDaniels. The veteran forward should be ready for the start of the playoffs April 18.